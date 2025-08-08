Posted: Aug 08, 2025 8:50 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 8:50 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy has taken the extraordinary step of acquiring 11 original pieces designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for Price Tower in Bartlesville.

According to a press release, the Conservancy does not typically purchase architectural artifacts. However, the organization says this rare acquisition was made to prevent the further sale and dispersal of these items, and to ensure their eventual return to Price Tower.

These significant artifacts are protected under the Conservancy’s preservation easement but were sold without permission in spring 2024. Thanks to persistent advocacy and lengthy negotiations, the items are now secure in the Conservancy’s custodianship. The Conservancy intends for the items to once again become part of the Price Tower experience for visitors.

The acquired artifacts were designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and include the building’s original lobby directory board, an armchair, three copper tables, two stools and four unique embossed copper panels.

“We negotiated a purchase price that prioritized preservation over litigation,” said Barbara Gordon, Executive Director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy. “Our top priority was to keep these artifacts together and off the private market. Our aim now is to return them to the building that they were designed for: Price Tower. The purchase allowed us to secure our easement-protected items without the uncertainty and high cost of pursuing further legal action. We’re deeply grateful to the generous donors who made it possible for us to save these unique Wright-designed items.”

The artifacts are now in secure, museum-quality art storage in the Dallas area. While the Conservancy’s acquisition of these items was made independently of current Price Tower ownership, the Conservancy says they are committed to working with the new owners to return the pieces to public display in Bartlesville when the time is right.