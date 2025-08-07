Posted: Aug 07, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man facing two felony counts of first degree manslaughter and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor will be seen in court on Friday. That is the final day for Skyler Oliver to accept a plea deal before it is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, August 25th.

It is alleged in July 2023, Oliver was driving himself and four others down County Road 4020 when a deer ran out in the road, forcing Oliver to swerve. When he did, the vehicle rolled multiple times before striking two pipe fences and coming to a stop. Two of the four passengers died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

An affidavit states deputies located a mostly empty alcoholic beverage near the truck, but a toxicology report conducted three hours later showed no alcohol or drugs in Oliver's system.