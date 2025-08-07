Posted: Aug 07, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

A former state representative and Will Rogers Memorial Museum Director is coming to Bartlesville. Tad Jones will be speaking at Bartlesville Area History Museum's lunch and learn series at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 14th.

Jones remains the executive director of the museum and is working on a renovation and rebranding of the museum. Jones, who has helped save and spread the history of Will Rogers will speak on what he has meant to the world.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum has an exhibit titled, "Legacy of Structures and Architecture that Shaped Us." That will be on display through early October and those attending next Thursday's session are encouraged to browse the new exhibit.