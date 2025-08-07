Posted: Aug 07, 2025 1:21 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 1:21 PM

This Saturday, the Westside Community Center will be hosting an event to showcase the best in Puero Rican food. Executive Director of the Westside Community Center, Shavon Annette says the taste of community is something they hope to do each month.

Annette says someone who was born in Puerto Rico will be leading the class, making it even more authentic.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, but the doors will open at 2 p.m. Annette talks about what will happen for those who get there early.