Posted: Aug 07, 2025 10:53 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

A petition to recall ward one council member Tim Sherrick has stopped short of getting the needed signatures to ask for a recall election.

A post on the Recall Sherrick Facebook page from Saturday states it had been a privilege canvassing throughout Ward 1 and they had met many Bartlesville residents who wanted to see Sherrick removed.