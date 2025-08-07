Posted: Aug 07, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 10:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Elder Care in Bartlesville is all about working to ensure mature adults live happy, healthy and independent lives.

Appearing on Community Connection, Elder Care's Executive Director Christina Bishop and Development Director Michael Colaw discussed the organization's traditional Day Break program and a new service being unveiled — Private Duty Care Management

The professional care managers will create a personalized plan, coordinate care services like meals, medical supplies, transportation, even household chores and doctor visits.