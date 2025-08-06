Posted: Aug 06, 2025 3:11 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Bartlesville Police Department got a report from Holbrook Asphalt regarding the theft of a truck and some of their equipment being stolen from a worksite.

A press release states the stolen truck was used in connection to a string of burglaries that occurred in Bartlesville neighborhoods on Wednesday.

The vehicle, along with some of the equipment, has since been recovered and returned to Holbrook Asphalt. This is the company completing re-surfacing projects throughout the City of Bartlesville.