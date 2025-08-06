Posted: Aug 06, 2025 1:28 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Westside Community Center is hosting an event for seniors and adults this Saturday, as they encourage the public to experience fresh and flavorful Puerto Rican styled dishes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the community center. Doors will open to the community center at 2 p.m. and it is located at 501 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville.