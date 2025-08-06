News
Westside Community Center Going to Puerto Rico
Ty Loftis
The Westside Community Center is hosting an event for seniors and adults this Saturday, as they encourage the public to experience fresh and flavorful Puerto Rican styled dishes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the community center. Doors will open to the community center at 2 p.m. and it is located at 501 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville.
Cost to attend for members is $10. For non-members, the cost is $15. You can reserve your spot by going to wccbartlesville.org. Executive Director of the Community Center, Shavon Anette reminds everyone about the upcoming paint and sip event as well on Saturday, August 16th.
