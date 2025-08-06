News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Boswell Retires from Bartlesville School Board
Ward 7 Bartlesville Board of Education member Rick Boswell has retired from the board effective Wednesday afternoon after 15 years of service.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley made the announcement during the annual State of the Schools luncheon at Bartlesville High School's Commons Area
Boswell was appointed to the Board of Education in 2010 and has been re-elected to the Ward 7 seat five times since then, the last time in 2024. He served as clerk of the board from 2015-2016 and as vice president from 2016 through the end of the 2025 school year.
Boswell retired from ConocoPhillips, where he was the administrator of the Bartlesville Airport prior to the management being transferred to the city. He is also a former captain of the ConocoPhillips air shuttle between Bartlesville and Houston.
Boswell told Bartlesville Radio he has been thinking of stepping down from the Board of Education for about five years now, after his children graduated high school. He says with the upcoming retirement of McCauley at the end of this school year, it is time to have another representative on the board.
Since Boswell is stepping down before the end of his term, the board will appoint his replacement. Information on how to express interest in the vacant seat will be released soon.
Map of Bartlesville Board of Education Wards
