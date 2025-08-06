Posted: Aug 06, 2025 12:47 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 12:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Ward 7 Bartlesville Board of Education member Rick Boswell has retired from the board effective Wednesday afternoon after 15 years of service.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley made the announcement during the annual State of the Schools luncheon at Bartlesville High School's Commons Area

Boswell was appointed to the Board of Education in 2010 and has been re-elected to the Ward 7 seat five times since then, the last time in 2024. He served as clerk of the board from 2015-2016 and as vice president from 2016 through the end of the 2025 school year.

Boswell retired from ConocoPhillips, where he was the administrator of the Bartlesville Airport prior to the management being transferred to the city. He is also a former captain of the ConocoPhillips air shuttle between Bartlesville and Houston.

Since Boswell is stepping down before the end of his term, the board will appoint his replacement. Information on how to express interest in the vacant seat will be released soon.