Posted: Aug 06, 2025 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 10:31 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Pool parties have been an American, summer staple since the 50's and 60's when Hollywood was still young.

If you have ever thought, "Hey, my dog would have loved this!" Then you're in luck, because the Cooper Dog Park thought of the same thing.

On August 17th, you, your dog, and other dog lovers with their dogs will have the whole pool area to have cool, friendly, and safe fun.

There will be three life guards on duty during this event, but parents are adviced to take notice that there will be big dogs present at the event.

As stated above, Bill Buckles has formerly resigned from his position as President of the Cooper Dog Park board of directors after 14 years of service when the dog park was established in 2011. During a regularly scheduled meeting July 24th at 6 p.m. the current memebers voted in Katy Rushing as the new president. Bill Buckles thanked everyone for the support who has participated on and off the board, expressed his joy and love for the dog park, and expressed his support of Katy Rushing as the new president.