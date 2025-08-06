Posted: Aug 06, 2025 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Nowata is making a transition to a new website this week. As this transition period takes place, website outages, broken links and inconsistent access to webpages are to be expected.

A City of Nowata Facebook post states the transition is expected to be complete by Monday and citizens wishing to pay their utility bills and fines online will still be able to do so.

Once the website has been up and running for a few weeks, city staff will open a survey so that the public can share their thoughts on the new website.