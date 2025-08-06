Posted: Aug 06, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department reports that a buffalo has been taken from the old Osage Casino in Bartlesville. An Osage Nation Police Department Facebook post states this is one of a handful of items that have been stolen from the old casino.

Other items stolen from the hotel within the last couple of days include a window air conditioning unit, along with copper wiring and tubing from the air conditioning unit. If you have any information regarding these stolen items, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

This theft occurs just days after five cows and 12 calves were stolen from the Osage Nation Ranch. That is still an ongoing investigation.