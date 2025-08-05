Posted: Aug 05, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2025 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

After debate from Oologah's city council and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, ODOT has made the decision to keep the school zone speed limit in place along Highway 169 in front of Oologah-Talala Public Schools.

The News on 6 reports ODOT had lifted the school speed limit zone, citing a lack of pedestrian traffic in that area. After pushback from the community, they re-examined the issue and put the school zone back in place.

When students are to be dropped off and picked up, the speed limit will drop to 25 MPH. At all other times, the speed limit will be 45 MPH.