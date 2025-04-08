Posted: Aug 05, 2025 9:16 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2025 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma's Cross Timbers Unit will be hosting a cookie tasting event with a twist.

"Cookies on Tap" is a fundraiser that will feature cookie pairings with beer, and it's set for Thursday at Cooper & Mill Brewing on Second Street in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on Community Connection, organizers Pam Crawford and Tricia Richards told us about this unique event.

"Well, this is our adult fundraiser for the year. You know, you're used to seeing the girls out in the fall with fall product or definitely in February-March with the Girl Scout cookies. But this is the one where we ask the adults to come in and try to help us out," Crawford said.

"This is Cookies on Tap, and we'll be at Cooper & Mill this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and I'm sure Chris (at Cooper & Mill) is going to have an interesting set of pairings of cookies and beer," Crawford said. "Last year, I remember we had a lemon cookie with kind of a blueberry-flavored beer. And all of us were kind of like going, 'Really?' It actually was very, very good."

Tickets to Cookies on Tap are $50 each and can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will be snacks available, including a charcuterie board, which will be included in the ticket price. A raffle will also be held and entertainment will be provided by Ann-Janette Webster and her band, "AJ & The Evolution."

Richards said this is the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma's Cross Timber's largest fundraiser from adults outside of the annual Girl Scout cookie drive to support the organization's multiple programs - including Camp Wah-Sha-She, just outside of Bartlesville in the beautiful Osage Hills.