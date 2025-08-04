Posted: Aug 04, 2025 10:47 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2025 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a brief meeting on Monday morning.

At that meeting, one utility permit was signed for district three and an agreement was signed with Nimbus Resililence Solutions, LLC for FEMA. This is a compliant hazard mitigation plan that was signed in the amount of $24,500.

Bids were also tabulated for the relocation of a section of the grandstands at the fairgrounds. District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright goes over the three bidders competing to construct six loafing sheds at the fairgrounds.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds.