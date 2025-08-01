Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 01, 2025

Gov. Stitt Bans Public Funds for Abortions

Nathan Thompson
Radio Oklahoma News Network
 
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues an executive order Friday halting any public funds to agencies associated with abortion services.
 
The order specifically directs the agencies to cease all public funding for any individual or organization affiliated with abortion providers.
 
This follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision which affirmed states have the right to decide which providers can take part in their Medicaid programs, including the right to block providers connected to abortion services.

