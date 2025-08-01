News
State News
Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:49 PM
Gov. Stitt Bans Public Funds for Abortions
Nathan Thompson
Radio Oklahoma News Network
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues an executive order Friday halting any public funds to agencies associated with abortion services.
The order specifically directs the agencies to cease all public funding for any individual or organization affiliated with abortion providers.
This follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision which affirmed states have the right to decide which providers can take part in their Medicaid programs, including the right to block providers connected to abortion services.
