Posted: Jul 30, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 4:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. informed the Board of Osage County Commissioner of a surplus. With those funds, he suggested giving each district $75,000 for the commissioners to use as they see fit. Quinton added this is something he would like to do in future years if that is possible.

District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson argued that because he took care of the largest district in the county, that money should be spread out accordingly as opposed to being divided up equally.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt, who represents the smallest of the three districts in Osage County, didn't have the same view as Hudson.