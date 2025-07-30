Posted: Jul 30, 2025 8:51 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 12:22 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce works to ensure that issues impacting members are moving in a direction that benefits the business community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Judy Williams with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce talked about several events for chamber members and those who may wish to join.

Business After Hours is always the first Thursday of each month and it's always at 4 p.m. Judy said, "This next one will be at Career Employment at 2350 Southeast Nowata Place. Business After Hours always has plenty of food, beverages and door prizes, but also a great opportunity to meet and greet other business leaders in the community."

Aug. 19 will be a busy day. That morning at 8 a.m. at the chamber office is Pastries and Perks and the pastries are provided by Annie Saltzman at the eatery. Judy said, "Pastries and Perks is a free event. It's about an hour-long slide presentation. Chamber President Sherri Wilt will talk about all the perks of chamber membership, the tangible perks and the intangible perks." She added, "There are some things that go on behind-the-scenes at the state level, within the county and for businesses that Sherry can talk about, share and tell you what we do, what she does, what the chamber does."

At 11: 30 a.m. at Tri County Tech on Aug. 19 is the economic forecast forum with Mark Sneed. According to Judy, "Mark is an economist and he is going to share with us some of the insights from the last year, from this last year and economically what has happened. But then he's also going to give some forecasts, not just for Bartlesville. This is for Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma." Judy said additionally, "Mark Sneed with be talking about some of the economic indicators that impact business performance in the coming months."

The cost for this event is $25 and it includes lunch. Tickets at www.bartlesville.com