Posted: Jul 29, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man found himself in the Washington County Jail on Monday facing a sixth felony DUI charge. Daniel Baginski also faces charges of transporting an open container, driving with a canceled or suspended license and failure to maintain security or insurance.

An affidavit states that on Friday evening, deputies observed Baginski swerve into the westbound lanes of Tuxedo Blvd., so officers initiated a traffic stop. They asked Baginski if he had been drinking or using any drugs. He said no, but deputies observed red and watery eyes. Baginski didn't have a valid drivers license and his insurance was showing "advisory."

It is alleged deputies observed Baginski falling asleep in his driver's seat while they were in their patrol vehicle. When deputies had the defendant perform standard field sobriety tests, Baginski performed poorly. When looking through the vehicle, deputies found both opened and unopened vodka shooters.