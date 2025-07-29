News
Drug Arrest on Highway 75 in Washington County
A traffic stop on Highway 75 near Bartlesville leads to a drug arrest.
This week a Bartlesville K9 officer made a traffic stop on a Honda Sedan. The Sedan was seen traveling 78mph in a posted 70mph zone. Officers made contact with the driver and while one officer spoke to the driver, the K9 was deployed.
After a positive alert was given by the K9, Officer began searching the vehicle. Seven one pound bags of what officers believe to be methamphetamine were located inside the vehicle. An eighth bag was found with the others that contained two ounces of what is believed to be cocaine. The driver was arrested on drug charges.
