Posted: Jul 28, 2025 3:28 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dalton Higgins, who is over-seeing the construction being done on the annex project, gave an update as to how things are coming together.

Higgins said there have been a few minor setbacks and that has forced the original September substantial completion date back to an October substantial completion date. Higgins says he expects offices to be fully functional and operational in early to mid-November.

Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. hopes it doesn't get pushed back anymore and he gives the reason why.

District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson said he had alerted the crew about that and Higgins said he would work with everyone to make sure that wouldn't be an issue.

Higgins goes on to talk about what the process will look like when October comes and they begin working on the courthouse remodel.