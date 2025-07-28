Posted: Jul 28, 2025 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

An Ochelata man was seen in the Washington County Jail on Monday being charged with two felony counts of throwing or dropping an object a vehicle and placing bodily fluids on a Government employee.

Deputies received a phone call about Robert Valentine walking down a county road and while doing so, Valentine was damaging vehicles, property and was threatening to fight a driver. An affidavit state that upon arrival, members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had placed Valentine in handcuffs, but he was complaining about the hot asphalt and calling deputies derogatory names.

As officers were giving Valentine a standard pat down, it is alleged Valentine spat on a deputy. Sheriff Scott Owen was also on scene and spoke with the driver of an SUV that appeared to have the back window broken out. Owen later told deputies the driver of the SUV alleged Valentine hit his truck with a stick and "reared back" as if he was preparing to throw it at the truck. The driver then exited the vehicle and defended himself by head-butting Valentine.

The affidavit goes on to say deputies later made contact with the owner of the pickup in an attempt to take photographs and fill out a witness form. The driver didn't want to fill out the form or have the photos taken. He said deputies had dealt with Valentine multiple times previously and he could have been arrested then. He added that Valentine was a neighbor and was concerned Valentine might retaliate.