Posted: Jul 28, 2025 10:55 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

You can get your first look at the improvements Bartlesville's municpal golf course. On Friday, August 22, from 10am to 1pm and everybody's invited to Boots Hollow Golf Course for Community Day.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dee Roadman, Director of Golf, invited everyone to come out, get you some food, bring your putters, put around, meet the staff.

Assistant City Manger Laura Sanders said, "We'll also have a live radio broadcast that day from from the course. And so it'll be an exciting time for everybody to kind of see what the course looks like and to meet Dee and all of his staff."

The course has been closed to accommodate the completion of the planned Greens Rebuild Project. The $2.4 million project, approved by voters in recent General Obligation Bond elections, includes the replacement of all 18 course greens along with the nursery, chipping and putting greens, and additional necessary components to upgrade the drainage and irrigation loops for each green.