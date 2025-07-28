Posted: Jul 28, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 9:31 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Washington County SPCA is celebrating a huge win thanks to the community.

The WSPCA officially announced, via Facebook July 27, that 53 animals have left their shelter; 33 adoptions and 20 fosters.

One of the biggest adoptions had pictures of success and sleepy paws. Cloe was featured about two weeks ago for Feature Pet of the Week and was the WSPCA's longest resident. She was officially adopted by a wonderful couple who, no doubt, are showering her with more love than even the entire shelter STAFF could offer.

The Washington County SPCA gives many thanks to all those who adopted or fostered, to the community for their contined support, and to all those who liked, shared, and spread the word.