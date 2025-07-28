Posted: Jul 28, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Trey Rayhill from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission was our special guest on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to talk about his agency and to let everyone know about their new and improved Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimant portal.

Rayhill said the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is the state's employment agency. He said, "We do employment services, employment services, unemployment services across the state. We're a state agency. We do veteran services through our agency where we're primarily for all the populations we serve, trying to help people match to jobs." He added, "Whether someone has a job and they're looking to change careers or upskill into something better for their family, or they're unemployed or they're just entering the job market for the first time, our primary role at the agency is to try and match people to work and support them with unemployment benefits in their in-between phases while they're on their way to work."

Rayhill porudly announced that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) recently launched a brand new and improved Unemployment Insurance claimant portal. which is designed to deliver a more secure, more intuitive, and mobile‑friendly experience for all Oklahomans.

Rayhill explained, " With seamless capability across desktops, tablets, and smartphones, the new portal uses innovative identity‑proofing measures and robust fraud‑detection tools to set a new standard for customer convenience, efficiency, and trust in benefits access." He added, " With simplified language and processing around routine tasks, submitting claims and certifications takes only a fraction of the time compared to the legacy system. OESC anticipates the portal will significantly lower processing times and increase staff capacity, especially during periods of elevated UI claims."

The claimant portal is now live and fully accessible to all Oklahoma claimants. Users are encouraged to log in using their existing credentials. For new claimants, the registration process is fast and secure—powered by the updated identity‑proofing functionality.