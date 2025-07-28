Posted: Jul 28, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 9:23 AM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is reminding students of a new policy that aligns with a Senate Bill that prohibits students from using their cell phones during the school day.

"Bell to Bell No Cell" will be implemented at OKU for the 2025-2026 school year. It prohibits students from using their cell phone or other electronic device from the first bell to the last of the school day.