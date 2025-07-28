News
OKU Implementing No Phones Policy
Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma Union School is reminding students of a new policy that aligns with a Senate Bill that prohibits students from using their cell phones during the school day.
"Bell to Bell No Cell" will be implemented at OKU for the 2025-2026 school year. It prohibits students from using their cell phone or other electronic device from the first bell to the last of the school day.
Find the full list of prohibited devices below:
