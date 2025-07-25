Posted: Jul 25, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 3:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools has formalized an existing procedure over flag displays in schools as a new written policy.

The Board of Education approved the policy this week that specifically states only the American Flag and the Oklahoma Flag should be flown or displayed at school sites across the district.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the procedure has been in place for several years after an incident at the high school