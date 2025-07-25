News
Local News
Posted: Jul 25, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 2:09 PM
SPCA Featured Pet of the Week: If It Squeaks She Speaks
Cheyenne Gilkey
Sports are a big thing here in Bartlesville. From basketball, to football, from baseball, to swim anything atheletic has a special spot in the hearts of the citizens of Bartlesville.
Meet Lily, a dog who shares Bartlesville's love for atheletics, but hers is round, squeaks, and can be thrown for hours and hours. If someone volunteers of course.
Though Snow may be a little biased since Lily is his personal favorite, he says that Lily is a big water dog, which means she might be a BIG fan of the Bartlesville Lady Bruins swim team.
« Back to News