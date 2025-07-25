Posted: Jul 25, 2025 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will get an update from the owner's rep, who is working on the annex project by the Osage County Courthouse. There will also be discussion with Dee Chambers with the Osage County Free Fair about additional appropriations for this year's fair.

There will be consideration to include each highway district in the yearly estimate of needs. That would be an additional $75,000 for each district. The Board will also consider making an amendment to a gas sales agreement they have with Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC.