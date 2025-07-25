Posted: Jul 25, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a brief agenda to discuss in their Monday morning meeting.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will revisit the water line relocation for the Saunders Creek bridge project after the bid came in higher than expected. The item was initially up for discussion for this past week’s meeting.

Additionally, the commissioners will discuss renewing leases on three motor graders and an interlocal agreement with the Town of Ochelata.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.