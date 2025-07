Posted: Jul 25, 2025 5:46 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 5:46 AM

Evan Fahrbach

One of Bartlesville's main grocery stores is closing multiple locations in Oklahoma.

Four separate Homeland grocery stores are closing in the coming months statewide.

According to Homeland Acquisition Corp., locations in Ponca City, Jay, Pauls Valley and Kingfisher will be closed next month.

Bartlesville has three Homeland stores.