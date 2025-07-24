Posted: Jul 24, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A second person has been arrested and is being charged with second degree burglary in relation to a Dewey break-in back in May. Hannah Everly is facing this felony charge after Caleb Peaster was arrested in May.

On Friday, May 23rd, a Dewey police officer responded to a burglary already in progress after getting a phone call from a neighbor watching from across the street. The individual said that Everly and Peaster had entered the garage multiple times, but had left shortly before officers arrived.

An affidavit states the neighbor had several photos and a short video of the two suspects enter the garage. When returning to the police department, officers contacted the homeowners and let them know what had occurred.