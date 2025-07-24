Posted: Jul 24, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

First Church of the Nazarene in Bartlesville will be hosting "Shop and Shine" Saturday as a fundraiser for vital church programs.

Karen Dimond, who is the office manager for the church, says the event will be a combined garage sale and car wash to help fund two different projects. She says attendees can get their car washed outside while shopping inside the gym