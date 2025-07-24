News
Nazarene Church Hosting 'Shop and Shine' on Saturday
Nathan Thompson
First Church of the Nazarene in Bartlesville will be hosting "Shop and Shine" Saturday as a fundraiser for vital church programs.
Karen Dimond, who is the office manager for the church, says the event will be a combined garage sale and car wash to help fund two different projects. She says attendees can get their car washed outside while shopping inside the gym.
"Shop and Shine" begins at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Bartlesville First Church of the Nazarene is located at 3650 SE Adams Blvd.
