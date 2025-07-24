Posted: Jul 24, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

On Thursday afternoon, a woman was seen in custody with three felony charges of failing to register as a sex offender, failing to appear and bail jumping.

In April, Washington County deputies received information from the Cherokee Nation SORNA office regarding a tier two sex offender who had not been seen or heard from since 2022.

Deputies visited the home of Robyn Wertz and she wasn't home. A neighbor said she hadn't seen Wertz since the summer of 2024. Wertz had a relative listed on her file, so deputies called the subject, but had to leave a voicemail. Deputies later drove to the subject's home, but the individual wasn't home.

Deputies knocked on the home next door and learned that it when Wertz' uncle lived and that he hadn't spoken to Wertz in about two years. The next day, the relative Wertz had listed on file called the deputies back and said she had guardianship over Wertz' daughter and she had cut Wertz out of her life about two years ago. The individual didn't have Wertz' contact information and didn't know where she might be staying.