Posted: Jul 24, 2025 11:24 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 11:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

A camper trailer in Dewey catches on fire and nearly burns down an adjacent home.

The Dewey Fire Department says the blaze began just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived and found the trailer to be heavily involved, with flames getting near the house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the camper fire, but some flames damaged a portion of the home's roof.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.