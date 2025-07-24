News
Posted: Jul 24, 2025 11:24 AM
Dewey Fire Department Battles Camper Trailer Blaze
Nathan Thompson
A camper trailer in Dewey catches on fire and nearly burns down an adjacent home.
The Dewey Fire Department says the blaze began just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived and found the trailer to be heavily involved, with flames getting near the house.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the camper fire, but some flames damaged a portion of the home's roof.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photo courtesy Dewey Fire Department
