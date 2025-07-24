Posted: Jul 24, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

A popular retreat in southern Washington County has been foreclosed on and is facing a Sheriff’s Sale in August to pay off the debt.

Jarrett Farm Resort, on Highway 75 between Ramona and Vera, and its owners defaulted on their mortgage in December 2023 — nearly two years after the property was purchased from Tri County Tech.

The owners laid out ambitious plans to revitalize the 114-acre property into a 13-suite resort and event center. However, court records show they stopped paying the mortgage, leading to default in December 2023.

A year-and-a-half battle in Washington County over the default wrapped up in June 2025 when the court ordered the foreclosure and for the property to be placed on the Aug. 25 Sheriff’s Sale.

Records show the default is more than $1.5 million with an assessed value of $1.2 million.

Jarrett Farm Timeline

1946 — Jarrett Farm established as a dairy farm and remained as a farm through the 1980s.

1984 — The property was sold and transformed to Jarrett Farm Country Inn. First guests stay at the property in 1989.

1990 — Property is sold again, continues as a Country Inn. Some of the acreage is sold to other entities to begin a housing development.

2007 — Property temporarily closes after an ice storm, but reopens in 2012.

2013 — Property sold again.

2018 — Property sold to Tri County Tech for the development of a leadership conference center. Plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 — Tri County Tech places Jarrett Farm for sale and is purchased by current owners.

2023 — Owners default on mortgage and the bank files foreclosure proceedings.

2025 — Foreclosure is ordered and Jarrett Farm is ordered to a Sheriff's Sale.

AMENDED FORECLOSURE PETITION

COURT ORDER FOR SHERIFF'S SALE

SHERIFF'S SALE LISTING

