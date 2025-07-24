Posted: Jul 24, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 11:05 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the 19th Annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular to benfit Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center on Saturday, August 23rd, 6-9pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ben Ames, Executive Director of Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center, and board member and fundraising chair, Kristen Curd told us the Samaritan Sports Spectacular is a kick off to Fall and Winter sports in our community and it serves as the largest annual fundraising event that seeks to generate funds to support the work of the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center.

Ben Ames said, "Sports Spectacular helps raise funds to offset the cost for mental health services for our community members, because a lot of times cost is one of the prohibiting factors for folks to be able to access services. It just comes down to the dollar and cents." He added, "These funds help us be able to offer those services at either a reduced or completely free of cost for folks."

Kristen Curd announced this year's speakers. Curd said, "We went with a panel this year instead of one. we're going to have several speakers this year!" She adde, "They all have ties to Bartlesville, so that's the cool thing. All Bartlesville High School alums who have that athlete tie."

One of the speakers is David Castillo. David is a standout guard for the Kansas State University men’s basketball team. Castillo starred at both Sunrise Christian Academy and Bartlesville High School. He had a record-setting career at Bartlesville High School in Oklahoma, where he scored over 1,600 points in three seasons. Internationally, Castillo is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, helping lead the U16 national team to a FIBA Americas Championship title in 2021 and the U17 team to a FIBA World Cup championship in 2022.

Other speakers on the panel include:

Jared Hicks- BHS Alum, University of Arkansas Football

Campbell Barta- BHS Alum, Northwest Missouri State Track

Morgan Lawrence-Hayes- BHS Alum, OU Softball

Clent Stewart- Former BHS Head Basketball Coach, Kansas State Basketball