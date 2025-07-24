Posted: Jul 24, 2025 3:38 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 3:38 AM

Tom Davis / Matt Jordan

It was another successful year for KGGF during the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards. The station took first in Station Excellence for the second straight year.

In addition to the three first place finishes. KGGF also finished second in three categories and were honorable mention in five.

The station will receive their awards during the KAB Convention in October.