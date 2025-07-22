News
Jul 22, 2025
Rogers Co Deputy Charged With DUI While Driving Patrol Car
Ty Loftis
A Rogers County Deputy has been arrested, as it is alleged he was driving drunk while in his patrol car on Monday morning. Justin Book is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. An arrest report states Book was off duty at the time and ran over a street sign and hit a mailbox.
The News on 6 states someone called 911 saying an individual driving a Rogers County Sheriff's Office patrol car was driving erratically in Claremore and had hit a street sign.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told the News on 6 this is an unfortunate situation and he is thankful nobody was injured.
Walton said this was the fourth time in his 17 years while serving as Rogers County Sheriff that they have had to arrest a fellow deputy.
