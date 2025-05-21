Posted: May 21, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: May 21, 2025 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The 72nd annual Bigheart Day is coming to Barnsdall this weekend with festivities for the entire family. Events have been canceled on Friday due to the Barnsdall graduation, but everything else is running as normally scheduled.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a fishing derby for kids 15 and under and Birch Lake. There will also be a Bigheart Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church. The Main Street turtle race and frog jumping race will be at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will be at 11 a.m. Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting as the parade goes by.