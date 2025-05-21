Posted: May 21, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: May 21, 2025 10:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Hundreds of high school and adult students graduated from Tri County Tech during two ceremonies Tuesday evening at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Superintendent Dr. Tammie Strobel says the training and certifications programs at TCT uses hands-on learning to help students become certified in several career fields and also enhanced education for students who wish to go to college. Strobel says it takes hard work, but that is the point of all the education opportunities at TCT

Following the ceremonies, the students were encouraged to move their tassels to signify graduation.