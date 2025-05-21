Posted: May 21, 2025 10:05 AMUpdated: May 21, 2025 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

Nowata native and nationally recognized pollster Pat McFerron was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to discuss State Question 836 which, if approved, would all voters, regardless of party, to be able to vote in a single primary election in which all candidates appeared on one ballot along with their party registration.

The Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary Club has invited the Vote Yes 836 strategist Pat McFerron to lead a discussion on the proposed State Question 836 at its meeting on Friday, May 23, at 7am at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville.

McFerron serves as President of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, a nationally recognized survey research company that has worked in more than 40 states . All totaled, McFerron has worked with multiple Presidential campaigns, including that of Donald Trump, as well as more than 80 successful U.S. Senate, gubernatorial, and congressional campaigns.

McFerron explained on COMMUNITY CONNECTION that State Question 836 would allow more voters to participate in Oklahoma election.

According to McFerron's reseatch, Oklahoma voters are not being served by closed primaries and status quo. He said, "Nearly 500,000 Independents are unable to fully participate." He added, "Our Oklahoma voter turnout is chronically LAST in the US. Our citizens aren't buying what's on the menu in closed primaries and feel they don't matter."