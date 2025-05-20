News
Posted: May 20, 2025 6:31 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 6:31 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Assault
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly assaulting someone.
22-year-old Terry Werts was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 16, Werts allegedly got into an argument with the victim. Werts allegedly began kicking the victim's leg as the victim was allegedly holding a child.
Red marks were allegedly visible around the victim's knee and thigh area.
Werts will appear in court again on May 28 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.
