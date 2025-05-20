Posted: May 20, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

All City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Trash routes that normally run on Monday will be collected on Wednesday. Bartlesville's recycling center, which is located at 10th and Virginia, will also be closed and will re-open on Wednesday.