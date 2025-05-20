Posted: May 20, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest associates recently presented a $4,000 donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task to support its crafting classes.

Arvest private banking advisor Cory Snelson and mortgage lender Jill Carse-Hron presented the check to Laura Walton, executive director of Martha’s Task.

“Martha’s Task does incredible work to help women in our community become more independent, while creating a supportive and uplifting environment,” Carse-Hron said. “We’re proud to deliver this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

“Martha's Task is so grateful for this Arvest Foundation grant, which will help us meet a growing need in our emergency assistance crafting classes," Walton said. "This program provides needed short-term wages for women in crisis, while also providing a creative outlet for them. We have seen a 45 percent increase in costs for this program in the last 18 months and are so thankful for this support from the Arvest Foundation."

Martha’s Task offers economically disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville area unique work training opportunities, providing sewing instruction, product marketing, financial support and advocacy. Established in 2000, Martha’s Task offers a long-term seamstress training program and an emergency assistance crafting program where low-income women can earn immediate cash for a need such as a utility bill, prescription or housing.