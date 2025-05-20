Posted: May 20, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: May 20, 2025 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey spoke out against recent criticism of the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2045, defending the volunteer committee that helped develop it and calling out what he described as “fearmongering” from a local political group.

“This plan wasn’t done behind closed doors,” Dorsey said. “It was built by the people of Bartlesville, for the people of Bartlesville.”

According to Dorsey, The Comprehensive Plan 2045 was developed over the course of a year, starting in 2023. The final version was presented to the public in November 2024. Dorsey said," Every citizen had the opportunity to participate in shaping the plan, and many did just that."

Dorsey selected a committee made of 14 residents, former councilmember Billie Roane, and city staff, and they met regularly with consultants and city employees to help guide the planning process.

“These folks gave up evenings, weekends, time with their families,” Dorsey said. “They worked hard because they care about this city.”

Those recognized for their service include Chase Allcott, Roger Box, Lisa Cary, LaDonna Chancellor, Dean Costales, Sara Freeman, Dan Keleher, Todd Mathes, Cody Meade, Billie Roane, Shavon Robles, Quinn Schipper and Dorsey himself. City staff members involved included Larry Curtis, Micha Snyder, Holly Mayhew, Micha Siemers, Keith Henry, Terry Lauritsen, Mike Richardson and Greg Collins.

Consulting was led by Christian Lentz and Jordan Evans.

Dorsey pushed back strongly against claims from a local group known as the Grass Roots Club, which has alleged that the plan incorporates a global or United Nations-inspired agenda.

“That narrative is false and insulting,” he said. “There was no hidden agenda, no outside influence. What there was—was hard work, discussion, and local leadership.”

He said the group’s criticism (much of it shared online and on the air) has unfairly targeted volunteers who gave their time in good faith.

“I offered a public apology to the committee members at our last council meeting, even though those accusations weren’t mine to answer for,” Dorsey said. “It was the right thing to do.”

Dorsey also praised Mayor Curd—formerly vice mayor—for his support throughout the planning process, calling him “a vital part of the team.” He also highlighted newly elected Councilman Aaron Kirkpatrick, who used an AI tool to independently analyze the plan’s content.

“Aaron didn’t just run the numbers,” Dorsey said. “He took the time to talk with every stakeholder, committee members, staff, and our consultants at Halff. What he found was exactly what we already knew: this plan is homegrown."

Though he acknowledged recent political tensions, Dorsey said he remains committed to representing Bartlesville residents.

“I’ve been told that honoring the voice of the people can get you censured,” he said. “If that’s the cost of doing what’s right, I’m okay with it.”