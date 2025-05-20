Posted: May 20, 2025 9:15 AMUpdated: May 20, 2025 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Seventh-day Adventist Church 4811 Nowata Rd, in Bartlesville is where they invite all to experience the love of Jesus through the power of community as we worship, grow, and serve together.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Danielle Kepler and Kathy Weigand invited everyone to special event on May 25, from , 10:00am - 12:00pm. The Day of Caring is where SDA members give out free cleaning supplies, home goods, clothing, and food.

SDA is also offering free Women’s Self-Defense Classes at the Bartlesville Adventist Church. Women can empower themselves with essential self-defense skills while fostering confidence and safety in their daily lives. This interactive class will cover practical techniques, situational awareness, and personal safety tips.

As a special bonus, all participants will be entered into a drawing for a pink taser to further enhance your safety tools.

Classes are held on the First Sunday of the Month (July will be on July 13) at 12:30 PM at Bartlesville Adventist Church. Church 4811 Nowata Rd, in Bartlesville.