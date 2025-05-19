Posted: May 19, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: May 19, 2025 2:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly cutting a phone line to salvage copper.

33-year-old Kristian Draper was charged on Monday with entering with intent to steal copper.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 29, Draper was allegedly under a phone line with a cutting tool and actively cutting the wire. One other suspect in the matter, allegedly identified as William Pectol, allegedly admitted to police that they were cutting the wire in an attempt to salvage the copper.

Draper will appear in court again on May 23 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.