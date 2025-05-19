Posted: May 19, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: May 19, 2025 10:06 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners approved six-month bids for concrete and road oil.

The commissioners received a notice of assessment from ACCO-SIG. The county would pay for the assessment in two parts, totaling approximately $33,000.