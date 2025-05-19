News
Nowata County News
Posted: May 19, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: May 19, 2025 10:06 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Communications Tower
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners approved six-month bids for concrete and road oil.
The commissioners received a notice of assessment from ACCO-SIG. The county would pay for the assessment in two parts, totaling approximately $33,000.
New Alluwe Fire Chief Tommy Gibson talked with the board about progress on a new communications tower.
An announcement was also made at the end of the meeting that next week's meeting has been moved to Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday. Next week's meeting will be at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
