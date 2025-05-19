Posted: May 19, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: May 19, 2025 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

SUNFEST Bartlesville 2025, Oklahoma’s biggest backyard picnic, returns to Sooner Park on May 30, 31, and June 1 with the theme "Hometown Heroes" honoring police, fire, and EMS workers. Platinum sponsors are DSR and ConocoPhillips.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tina Knight and Trey Stumpff with Sunfest invited everyone out to enjoy the sun, the fun and the festivites.

Tina Knight announced a bigger Sunfest Marketplace, expanding further into Sooner Park. This is due, in part, to the fact that over 30,000 people attended last year’s event.

Trey Stumpff announced the Main Stage lineup:

Friday: Robbie Bell, Steve Sutherland & Red Bud Band, and headliner Tori Ray.

Saturday: Barrelfish Steel Band, Tom Davis & Suns of Beaches, Prairie Smoke, Pearl Grace & Company, Terry Melton & Let It Ride, the Hydromatics, and Paul Benjamin Band.

Other Highlights include:

Kid Fest, with family movies Kindergarten Cop (Friday) and The Incredibles 2 (Saturday), sponsored by Truity Credit Union.

OKM Native Hoop Dance event on Saturday evening

The return of Glow Fest, where kids enjoy dance and glow paint fun.

The Summer Shine Car, Truck, and Bike Show, sponsored by Patriot Auto Group.